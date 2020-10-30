The dovetail of the election and the rapid rise in coronavirus cases and hospital admittances are dominating the news. Some were forecasting continuing and rising case rates during the winter months that could lead some back to "stocking up" at the grocery store and a return to additional stay at home measures, according to The Cattle Report. The contrasting modes of operation, state by state, throughout the nation were testimony to the polarized political atmosphere.
USDA’s export sales report had 28,971 metric tons of pork bookings on the week ending Oct. 22, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Mexico and Japan were the top buyers, with new Chinese business only accounting for 8.8% of the total. Pork exports were 14.5% above the same week last year with 37,000 tons.