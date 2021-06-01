 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cyberattack hits meat pipeline

Cyberattack hits meat pipeline

A cyberattack hit JBS over the weekend, causing them to shut down their Australian operations, Total Farm Marketing said. “The company said it was working to resolve the incident, Total Farm Marketing said. “According to the meat producing company, the attack, which they became aware of on Sunday, affected some of the servers which support its North American and Australian IT systems.”

Meanwhile, cattle futures are quiet and “failing to find any footing,” Total Farm Marketing said. “August cattle drifted under key moving average support on the close, which may open the door for additional pressure to start the week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash markets are holding mostly steady with the huge profit margins from the packer. The Hightower Report said it “cannot rule out a firm tone…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News