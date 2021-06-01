Cyberattack hits meat pipeline

A cyberattack hit JBS over the weekend, causing them to shut down their Australian operations, Total Farm Marketing said. “The company said it was working to resolve the incident, Total Farm Marketing said. “According to the meat producing company, the attack, which they became aware of on Sunday, affected some of the servers which support its North American and Australian IT systems.”
Meanwhile, cattle futures are quiet and “failing to find any footing,” Total Farm Marketing said. “August cattle drifted under key moving average support on the close, which may open the door for additional pressure to start the week.”