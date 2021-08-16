Deferred cattle contracts showing weakness

“Cattle futures are showing slight gains in the nearby contracts, with deferreds down 10 to 42 cents,” Brugler Marketing said. “Cash trade for last week in the North was $123-126, with a few $203 sales in the beef… Feeders are weaker to start the week, down 40 to 90 cents in most contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 42 cents to $158.83 on 8/12.”
Hogs showed strength to begin the week, despite declines in other indicators. “Hog futures are showing strength on Monday, up $0.72 to $1.82 at midday,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA’s National Average Base hog price for Monday morning was down $2.31 to $95.66. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 29 cents weaker to $109.90 for 8/12.”