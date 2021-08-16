 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deferred cattle contracts showing weakness

Deferred cattle contracts showing weakness

“Cattle futures are showing slight gains in the nearby contracts, with deferreds down 10 to 42 cents,” Brugler Marketing said. “Cash trade for last week in the North was $123-126, with a few $203 sales in the beef… Feeders are weaker to start the week, down 40 to 90 cents in most contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 42 cents to $158.83 on 8/12.”

Hogs showed strength to begin the week, despite declines in other indicators. “Hog futures are showing strength on Monday, up $0.72 to $1.82 at midday,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA’s National Average Base hog price for Monday morning was down $2.31 to $95.66. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 29 cents weaker to $109.90 for 8/12.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The USDA report’s revising expected beef production for the balance of this year and next lower, isn’t a surprise. “The downward revision was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Oct. and Dec. futures traded lower on Friday before ending the session well above the lows for the week and continue mixed this morning, Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower for today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Futures saw selling pressure resume in the deferred c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Weekly pork export sales “lacked fire” with new net sales down 62% from last week as Japan and Mexico were the top buyers. China was quiet in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News