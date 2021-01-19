 Skip to main content
Deferred hog contracts showing support

The front-month contracts in hogs are struggling as the market deals with heavy production and large supplies, Total Farm Marketing said. However, the deferred contracts are showing gains as it builds a “strong up-trend.”

As the weather calms in the U.S. and the outlook “is not as cold as feared,” cattle prices will lose some of the weather support in the market, The Hightower Report said. There are still uncertainties about weather for the second half of January which could bring some good news to the market.

