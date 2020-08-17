Pork prices continue to strengthen in a strong seasonal demand period, and this is supporting the hog market, The Hightower Report said. The pork rally is especially impressive given the large increase in production from year-ago levels.
The cattle market closed lower Friday but remains in an uptrend, according to The Hightower Report. The market is seeing strong seasonal demand ahead of Labor Day. Beef prices continue to advance.
It is an election year and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue reminded farmers and ranchers in a talk show interview that they would likely be another Coronavirus Food Assistance Program in September, according to The Cattle Report.