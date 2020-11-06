Slaughter volume will be pushed higher this week and it is demand driven, according to The Cattle Report. Sharply higher box prices reflected that both domestic and export demand is improving. Slaughter is well above last week and will conclude the week with a very healthy volume.
December hogs closed moderately higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since October 27, The Hightower Report said. A sharp break in the U.S. dollar along with continued firm exports helped to support as December was trading at a stiff discount to the cash. Traders are hopeful that a rally in pork might help slow the decline in the cash market.