Demand causing concern in livestock markets

The cattle market “looks concerning,” Total Farm Marketing said, as downside looks to be the easiest path for the market. “June is still trading under the 200-day moving average. This level will continue to be a sticking point for cattle prices, and the longer the market trades below this level, the prospects of a downside break stay in front of the market.”
Demand in the hog market “is still a big concern,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Retail prices have trended lower throughout the spring with grilling demand and export demand lacking punch.”