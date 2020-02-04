April cattle opened sharply higher on follow-through technical buying from yesterday's bullish technical action, The Hightower Report said. “However, the market closed slightly lower on the day. Fears that sluggish consumer demand will be seen in the daily beef price action helped to trigger some selling.”
April hogs opened moderately higher on the day and traded sharply higher early in the session, The Hightower Report said. “However, new buying interest was lacking and the market closed lower on the day. There was some follow-through buying from yesterday's key reversal but sellers got active on the early rally.”