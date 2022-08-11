 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demand driving cattle markets

Strong demand continued to support cattle markets. “October cattle closed moderately higher on the day and the buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since April 20,” the Hightower Report said. “Higher trade in the cash market this week and hopes for good demand has kept buyers active.”

“October hogs are trading moderately higher on the session and the market traded to a new contract high, but closed well off of the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “With the lowest weights since 2017, producers are very current with marketing's and traders are uncertain if slaughter levels will pick up in the normal seasonal fashion.”

