Demand fundamentals weak going in COF report

USDA will release their monthly Cattle on Feed report this afternoon. According to Alan Brugler of Barchart, an average of published trade estimates puts cattle on feed, as of November 1, at 98.3% of year ago.

“December cattle does not seem to have the demand fundamentals to resume its uptrend, especially with beef production coming in up 5.5% from last year so far this week,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

With a weak pork trend, December vulnerable to selling, The Hightower Report said today.

