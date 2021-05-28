Demand high, worry of drop off after holiday weekend

Export sales for the week were strong but traders remain nervous that cash markets could drift lower during June as demand takes a hit after the recent very strong beef prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Mexico and China were the top buyers of pork last week, as the export demand has stayed “robust,” said Total Farm Marketing. USDA export sales were up 56% over the 4-week average, TFM said this morning.
Even though USDA weekly export sales were up 19%, the cattle market failed to get much traction, Total Farm Marketing said.