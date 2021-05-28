 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Demand high, worry of drop off after holiday weekend

Demand high, worry of drop off after holiday weekend

Export sales for the week were strong but traders remain nervous that cash markets could drift lower during June as demand takes a hit after the recent very strong beef prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Mexico and China were the top buyers of pork last week, as the export demand has stayed “robust,” said Total Farm Marketing. USDA export sales were up 56% over the 4-week average, TFM said this morning.

Even though USDA weekly export sales were up 19%, the cattle market failed to get much traction, Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

A “tight product picture” should support lean hogs today, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market has cooled recently, adding some pressur…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News