Demand is a concern, futures down

“Pork demand is a concern in this seasonal window,” Total Farm Marketing said in its early sunrise report.

Despite a weak corn market, technical selling pressures the feeder cattle market. “Prices have dropped to a level which could hold, but the influence of other markets may keep the pressure in this market,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

U.S. exports pork have been strong this year and last, but there are doubts this will continue as China's hog industry recovers from African swine fever. “Mexico has surpassed China as the number-one destination for U.S. pork this year,” The Hightower Report said today.

