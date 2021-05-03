Demand may push up beef cash price

Consumer demand for beef remains extremely strong and eventually packers may be needing to bid up the cash market. “Packer margins are extremely profitable and they will have the incentive to move as much beef as possible at the high level,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Large slaughter beef numbers keep the leverage in the packers’ court as the market feels there is ample supply to meet the demand, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
The pork market remains in a solid uptrend as traders see solid demand from China and a continued strong export market for US pork.