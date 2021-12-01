 Skip to main content
Demand questions spark beef liquidation

Weakness in the stock market and aggressive speculative long liquidation in other agricultural markets plus a collapse in energy prices were all seen as bearish forces, according to The Hightower Report. Demand uncertainty for higher-price beef cuts helped spark long liquidation. A sharp drop in the beef market is seen as a bearish development.

Macro-investors can overwhelm the futures but they don’t control the cash markets in cattle. Packer bids of $138 only delivered a sparse collection of cattle leaving the bulk of this week’s trading yet to come, according to The Cattle Report. Packers will be purchasing for a full slaughter week.

