Demand staying strong for beef

Strong consumer demand for beef is driving the cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “Packer margins are very high and we cannot rule out a firm tone to the cash,” they said. On the other hand, they noted weights are coming down, “but not at a fast pace,” which may continue to see corn prices limit cash cattle strength.

Hogs are sitting at a four-day low coming into today, The Hightower Report said, as selling confirmed Friday’s reversal. “Techincal indicators remain extremely overdone and China pig prices are on a steep decline this year,” they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

