Hopes on additional shipments to China have the lean hog market “in position to attract new buying interest,” The Hightower Report said. “However, the technical action is weak and the close Friday was poor,” they noted, which is casting some uncertainties.
February cattle will need a close over $125.87 to see more uptrend trading, The Hightower Report said, as open interest has stabilized after peaking at the end of November. “A turn down in open interest would be considered a bearish development,” they said.