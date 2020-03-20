Allendale says demand for U.S. meat at the retail level “will likely exceed supplies for at least another week,” the chief executive of Tyson told Reuters, as the coronavirus pandemic fuels panic buying among shoppers. He said once supplies are replenished, likely in another week or so, that supply and demand will even out.
Allendale expects Monday’s USDA Cold Storage report to show 673 million lbs. of pork, compared to a five-year average at 622 million lbs., and 574 million the previous month. Beef stocks are estimated at 456 million lbs.