Demand uncertain with various pressures

The demand outlook from consumers is poor, and traders are also beginning to get nervous about restaurant demand due to the very poor consumer confidence readings, The Hightower Report said today.
However, pork and beef prices could find support from the high price level of poultry as bird flu remains active in the US and is still active in Europe, The Hightower Report said. “There has been at least a half dozen states reporting some new cases in the past week and this may support better demand for hams and beef into the holiday season.”