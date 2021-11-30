Demand uncertainty weighs on livestock

“February cattle closed sharply lower on the day and experienced follow-through selling from the key reversal yesterday,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the stock market and aggressive speculative long liquidation in the other agricultural markets plus a collapse in energy prices were all seen as bearish forces.”
“February hogs closed moderately lower on the day but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Increased demand uncertainty along with ample short-term supply and higher than normal weights is a bearish combination for the market. In addition, February is holding a larger than normal premium to the cash market which adds to the bearish set up.”