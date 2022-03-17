Demand worries persist, pressuring livestock

There are “plenty” of demand concerns from traders as food and energy prices rise, The Hightower Report said. “Continued concerns that inflation will remain very high may have helped turn the (cattle) market lower yesterday. The outside trading day is a bearish technical development.”
Technical action in hogs is also bearish as April hogs pushed through resistance yesterday, before closing lower, The Hightower Report said. “The market failed to close the gap from the open,” they said.
Meanwhile concerns about China’s top pork processor having food safety issues could hurt demand for the short term.