Demand worries traders ahead of long weekend

Beef markets are showing choppy trade going into the long weekend as traders appear concerned with demand, The Hightower Report said. "Demand seems to be strong enough to support a firm tone in the cash market this week," they said, "but the weakness in outside markets with the stock market lower and the U.S. dollar sharply higher helped to pressure."

Hog markets are finding some pressure from sluggish export sales, The Hightower Report said. Sales were down nearly 18,000 tonnes from last week, and down 9,000 tonnes from the four-week average.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Cattle

