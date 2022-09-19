Economic concerns hitting livestock

People are also reading…
Traders continue to have concerns about the economy and its impact on the cattle market. "December cattle tested last week's highs early in the session but closed lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Outside market forces carried a bearish demand tilt as traders remain nervous that rising interest rates could spark a recessionary tone to the US market.”
Hogs had a mixed day to begin the week, although both October and December hogs hit a high point since mid-August. “October hogs closed moderately lower on the session after a rally to the highest level since August 18, but December hogs closed higher, and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since August 16,” the Hightower Report said.