 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Economic concerns hitting livestock

People are also reading…

Traders continue to have concerns about the economy and its impact on the cattle market. "December cattle tested last week's highs early in the session but closed lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Outside market forces carried a bearish demand tilt as traders remain nervous that rising interest rates could spark a recessionary tone to the US market.”

Hogs had a mixed day to begin the week, although both October and December hogs hit a high point since mid-August. “October hogs closed moderately lower on the session after a rally to the highest level since August 18, but December hogs closed higher, and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since August 16,” the Hightower Report said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News