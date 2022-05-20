 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Economy, consumer concern pressures cattle market

Equity markets are firm this morning, but the lower trend of late keeps cattle under pressure, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The concerns regarding the economy and the consumer have kept the pressure in the cattle market as a possible recession play.

In the hog market we’ve seen an impressive off the lows, but the upside seems limited given the short-term supply and the sluggish export market, according to The Hightower Report.

Mexico, South Korea, and Colombia were the top buyers of U.S. pork last week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The support in the market has also been from an improved direct cash hog trade.

