European countries are rushing to contain the spread of bird flu as the continent continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, WION News said. Thousands of chickens are being culled in several countries. Public Health England has said that H5N8 strain of the bird flu is unlikely to risk public health but precautions are being taken across the continent.
China’s biggest wholesale food market has suspended the sale and storage of chilled and frozen meat and seafood as the government ramps up inspections of cold-chain goods after several new cases of coronavirus infections, Reuters reported.