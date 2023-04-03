After an early high, cattle markets closed lower to begin the week.
“June cattle experienced a new contract high early in the session and the market closed moderately lower on the day with an outside day down,” the Hightower Report said. “The lower close represented a key reversal from a very overbought level.”
It was an eventful day for hogs, with markets moving up and down, before settling near unchanged.
“June hogs closed near unchanged after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded higher on the day after an early sharp break with the market down as much as 135 points on the day before the bounce.”