Cattle and feeder cattle will trade with expanded limits today after futures for both were limit down almost all day on Thursday, says Brugler Marketing. The weekly update to export sales showed beef bookings of 17,668 MT on the week ending March 5. That was a 37.5% increase week to week, and is 37.9% above sales from the same week last year.
Allendale reports pork export sales saw a net cancellation of 26,603 metric tonnes this morning. It lowers year-to-date sales to 740,055 tonnes. That is 69% over last year at this time.