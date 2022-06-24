Expected slowdown begins for beef

People are also reading…
Buyers have begun to book less beef for post 4th of July. Beef demand usually slips in July and August and will likely do it again this year with consumers concerns of inflation and high cost for most consumer purchases, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Some highlights from May’s USDA Cold Storage report shared by ADM Investor Services: Total red meat supplies in freezers were down slightly from the previous month but up 20% from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were down 2% from the previous month but up 25% from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were down 3% from last month but up 55% from last year.