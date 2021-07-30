 Skip to main content
Export markets realign, but remain active

Mexico was by far the biggest buyer of U.S. pork last week. It bought 25.1k tons of the 38.9k tons of pork sold in the week, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.

Meanwhile, China’s hog production has almost recovered to levels seen at the end of 2017 before the African swine fever outbreak and recent floods in the major producing region of Henan will have a limited impact on overall supply and prices, according to Yang Zhenhai, head of the animal husbandry bureau at China’s agriculture ministry. Still, floods have killed 248,000 hogs in provinces including Henan, where losses were the greatest, Steve Freed of ADM Services said today.

South Korea led in beef purchases last week, Freed said.

Meanwhile, China continues to expand their imports of U.S. beef, and the market looks to have the declining supply structure into the fall which may help support prices, The Hightower Report said today.

