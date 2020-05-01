Allendale says beef export sales report were at a new low for 2020, with 9,388 MT sold Thursday. Brugler Marketing says accumulated beef exports still exceed last year’s pace by 26% through the first 17 weeks at 272,775 MT. Wholesale boxed beef prices continued to set new record highs on Thursday.
Ben DiCostanzo with Walsh Trading says pork packing plants face a challenge getting employees to show up for work due to coronavirus fears. “Industry leaders are working with the administration and the unions to develop a plan for getting people back to work in a safe environment and get the plants processing once again,” he says.