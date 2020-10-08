Lean Hogs CME — Close 10/8
Settle
Change
High
Low
Oct
77.350
+.475
77.575
77.000
Dec
66.850
+2.275
67.450
65.225
Feb
70.400
+1.275
70.975
69.525
Live Cattle CME
Settle
Change
High
Low
Oct
109.700
-.475
110.350
109.650
Dec
112.625
-.475
113.300
112.525
Feb
115.000
-.925
116.175
114.925
Feeder Cattle CME
Settle
Change
High
Low
Oct
138.050
-.450
138.875
137.800
Nov
136.450
-1.425
138.100
136.350
Jan
134.975
-1.350
136.350
134.725
There was very good news in lean hogs as they closed higher today while cattle closed moderately lower today, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.
Hog futures were up around news of sharply higher export sales to China, according to Stewart-Peterson.