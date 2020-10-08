Lean Hogs CME — Close 10/8

 

Settle

Change

High

Low

Oct

77.350

+.475

77.575

77.000

Dec

66.850

+2.275

67.450

65.225

Feb

70.400

+1.275

70.975

69.525

Live Cattle CME

 

Settle

Change

High

Low

Oct

109.700

-.475

110.350

109.650

Dec

112.625

-.475

113.300

112.525

Feb

115.000

-.925

116.175

114.925

Feeder Cattle CME

 

Settle

Change

High

Low

Oct

138.050

-.450

138.875

137.800

Nov

136.450

-1.425

138.100

136.350

Jan

134.975

-1.350

136.350

134.725

There was very good news in lean hogs as they closed higher today while cattle closed moderately lower today, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.

Hog futures were up around news of sharply higher export sales to China, according to Stewart-Peterson.