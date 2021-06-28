Eyes on beef demand, pork exports, crop prices

“The technical action remains impressive as the market was able to hold minor support last week in spite of a continued sharp break in beef prices,” The Hightower Report said today.
However, demand will be a concern this week, Total Farm Marketing said.
Technically, the hog market has broken down aggressively over the past couple weeks and may be trying to start the bottoming process. However, prices may be due for a bounce and look to fill the gaps on the charts overhead, Total Farm Marketing said.
Meanwhile, Chinese central and local governments say they will buy pork for stockpiles after prices hit a certain level, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.