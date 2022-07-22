 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eyes on big cattle report today

Retail pork values and demand are overall strong, as retail pork values are at their highest prices since last August, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Hog producers appear current with marketing's and seem unwilling to move new hogs to market during the high heat, The Hightower Report said today.

Cattle weights did not fall off as expected and the market remains concerned about the possibility of forced liquidation of some cattle which could drive short-term production higher, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

USD rally hurting beef

Weekly export sales for beef of 9,200 mt were a marketing year low and down 17% from last week and 35% from the prior 4-week average, accordin…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Chinese beef imports on the rise

The General Administration of Customs reported China’s beef imports for June from any country are up 42.7% from last year, with year-to-date i…

Lean hogs

Hog markets are called higher following Wednesday, “as the market tries to keep pace with the cash and retail markets,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Cattle market looking strong

Cattle futures are steady to higher after light gains on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cattle market has looked under-value compa…

