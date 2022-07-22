Eyes on big cattle report today

Retail pork values and demand are overall strong, as retail pork values are at their highest prices since last August, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Hog producers appear current with marketing's and seem unwilling to move new hogs to market during the high heat, The Hightower Report said today.
Cattle weights did not fall off as expected and the market remains concerned about the possibility of forced liquidation of some cattle which could drive short-term production higher, according to The Hightower Report.