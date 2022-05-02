 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Factors may reduce beef seasonal demand

High slaughter levels and cold, wet weather have put a damper on the beginning of grilling season and the normal, seasonal rally, that beef would see this time of the year, said Matt Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Feeder cattle futures had some optimism on Thursday, and that faded quickly on Friday.

Packer margins have suffered for two weeks in a row, according to The Cattle Report. The normal pattern is for packer margins to improve into the summer months as demand for beef rises. The past two weeks have featured a lower cutout and higher cash prices. The decline is not sufficient to cause cutbacks in the daily slaughter. Margins remain around $200/head — well above historic levels for this seasonal period.

CropWatch Weekly Update

