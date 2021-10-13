 Skip to main content
Falling beef prices depress cash cattle market

With some uncertainties in consumer demand ahead and a huge premium of 2022 contracts to the cash market, February cattle looks vulnerable at least to a corrective break on the downside, according to The Hightower Report. The steady decline in beef prices does not leave producers optimistic that cash cattle can trade higher this week.

Holiday demand will be increasing in the coming weeks, and the ability of the beef plants to respond and navigate the treacherous transportation obstacles will determine the price of live cattle, according to The Cattle Report.

