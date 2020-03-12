“If the stock market action is any indication, we are entering a period in which the demand shock will be most keenly felt,” The Hightower Report said.
As events get canceled across the country on coronavirus fears, end users will be canceling their orders for beef and this could quickly clog the beef marketing pipeline, The Hightower Report said. The same worry exists for pork.
According to Allendale, Hormel Foods is eliminating a growth drug banned by China from its hog supply, joining rivals seeking to increase meat sales to Chinese buyers grappling with a pork shortage.
“We have been actively monitoring the changing global market dynamics for several years and believe this decision will further position us to meet growing international demand,” Hormel said.