The next three weeks will provide compressed and often erratic trade for fed cattle, according to The Cattle Report. Weeks when Christmas falls on a Wednesday often translate into two day-work weeks. Cattle owners would like to hasten trade this week but packers will resist higher asking prices that will move toward $125.
Lean hogs got potentially bullish news today as Rober Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, “indicated the phase 1 deal (with China) is enforceable, and also should spark agricultural sales to China to double,” The Hightower Report said