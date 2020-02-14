Look for a recovery in the fed cattle market, says The Hightower Report, but those numbers will not go much higher due to sluggish beef and cash market trade. Analysts are expecting a sharp increase in supply over the second quarter, bringing further negative news to the market.
Hightower says “it will be a constant drag on cash markets if pork product priced do not turn up soon.” Forecasts suggest a set-back in supply and improving demand in the near-term, although cash and product prices remain in a steep downtrend, according to Hightower.