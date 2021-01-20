Fed cattle prices find ceiling

The large supplies of fed cattle coming to market is putting a lid on fed prices and making buyers of replacement cattle more cautious, according to The Cattle Report. Runaway feed costs is joining the pressure on stocker and feeder prices.
Tyson Foods Inc. has agreed to settle price fixing litigation with “end users” after it was accused of illegally conspiring to inflate prices in the $65 billion chicken industry, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Eight days ago, Tyson agreed to settle antitrust claims by those who bought chickens directly from the Arkansas based company. Claims are still outstanding with companies such as Chick-fil-a, Kroger and Walmart.