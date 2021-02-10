Feed cost continues to affect beef values

Feed cost, dominated by sharply higher corn cost, will continue as a controlling factor in replacement cost, according to The Cattle Report. The recent cattle inventory reported flat feeder supplies however, the 2020 feeder numbers were revised downward. The larger number of cattle grazing winter wheat was questioned by many cattle operators who have witnessed local conditions and believe USDA numbers are overstated.
USDA sees 2021 pork production at 28,710 million pounds in the February estimate, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That is up 145 million from January. The increase is forecasted to stay domestic, as USDA raised domestic consumption by 143 million pounds. USDA estimates week-to-date hog slaughter at 982,000 head. That is up 10,000 on the week, and is 1,000 head above last year’s pace.