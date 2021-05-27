Feeder cattle markets see 'collapse'

“June cattle closed lower after spending most of the day in the green as the surge in corn and collapse in feeder cattle was enough to spark late selling,” the Hightower Report said. “Export sales for the week were strong but traders remain nervous that cash markets could drift lower during June as demand takes a hit after the recent very strong beef prices.”
“June hogs closed slightly higher on the session and managed to post a new contract high,” the Hightower Report said. “This is impressive action given the limit-up advance in corn, but the continued advance in pork values suggests that cash markets will stay strong just ahead. July hogs recovered some of yesterday's sharp losses and October hogs closed lower.”