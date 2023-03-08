People are also reading…
Cattle weights are low and beef production last week came in down 6.3% from last year. Beef production for the second quarter is expected to be down 6.7%. “Beef production is also expected to be down 235 million pounds from the first quarter which is rare,” The Hightower Report said today.
With the bounce in pork values, the market may see a reason to correct the oversold condition, and the market might see an upside correction. However, given the supply outlook, the market looks vulnerable to more selling pressures ahead so the upside seems a bit limited, The Hightower Report said today.