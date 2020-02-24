"April cattle closed limit down (down 2.5%) on the session after gapping below last week's lows on the opening,” the Hightower Report said. “Heavy selling in the stock market, fears of sluggish beef demand if the coronavirus spreads globally, concerns that South Korea will back away from US beef imports and fears that the virus spreads across Europe are all seen as short-term bearish forces.”
Hog markets were also impacted by virus concerns. “April hogs closed sharply lower on the session and a limit-down move in cattle helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “Like most commodity markets, livestock futures came under heavy selling pressure from ideas that the coronavirus will spread globally.”