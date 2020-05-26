Cattle markets were higher after the holiday weekend, and issues in Brazil could provide support for markets. “June cattle closed sharply higher and experienced the higher close since March 10,” the Hightower Report said. “The surge in new cases of coronavirus in Brazil has traders nervous that slaughter operations in Brazil will be negatively impacted from the spread.”
“July hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session, but the market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “…China plans to auction 30,000 tonnes of pork from state reserves on May 27. This is more than usual and they have already sold at least 330,000 tonnes of pork from reserves so far this year to boost supplies.”