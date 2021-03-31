Feeders hit hard as livestock slides

April cattle closed near unchanged while June cattle were moderately higher but June hogs closed moderately lower on the day, according to The Hightower Report.
Cattle futures hold large premiums to cash, according to Total Farm Marketing.
