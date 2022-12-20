 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feeding cattle “more lucrative” today

Continued tightening of the beef supply into 2023 to support is supportive of the bull trend. “The market remains in a wide consolidation since mid-October and appears to have the supply fundamentals for a resumption of the longer-term uptrend soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

So far this month, the hog market has been supported by strength in cash hogs “as basis is much stronger than the seasonal average for this point in the year,” CIH said in its mid-December Hog Margin Watch. It said its “clients are looking to lighten delta and reopen upside opportunity on existing hedges throughout next year. “

Lean hogs

Hogs are at a loss in the week to date, after trading lower again on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Lean hogs

Slaugher pace continues slowdown

Slowing slaughter pace should improve margins but may not help futures if offset by tighter cattle number, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Cattle

Lean hogs

Weights, however, remain “well below” year ago levels and below the five-year average, The Hightower Report said. Weights in Iowa/Minnesota fo…

Lean hogs

Breaking News