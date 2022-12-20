Feeding cattle “more lucrative” today

People are also reading…
Continued tightening of the beef supply into 2023 to support is supportive of the bull trend. “The market remains in a wide consolidation since mid-October and appears to have the supply fundamentals for a resumption of the longer-term uptrend soon,” The Hightower Report said today.
So far this month, the hog market has been supported by strength in cash hogs “as basis is much stronger than the seasonal average for this point in the year,” CIH said in its mid-December Hog Margin Watch. It said its “clients are looking to lighten delta and reopen upside opportunity on existing hedges throughout next year. “