Flooding kills China hogs

“Cattle on feed fell to 11.29 on July – down 1.3% from last year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle marketed from feedlots increased 2.7% to 2.22m head up from 1.87 in May. Inspected beef production now .2% from last week at 530 mln lbs. Futures able to trade higher despite lower cash last week. Cattle slaughter projected at 119,000.”

“Flooding in China killed more than 1 mln hogs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Inspected pork production rose to 489 mln lbs. this week from 479 last week. Dec futures just shy of 1.00 to closing the chart gap to the upside. Hog slaughter projected at 463,000. Cash lean index for July 21: down .09 at 112.25.”

