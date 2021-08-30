Follow through is key

“Seasonally, cattle/beef prices have a tendency to work lower and we may be hitting that seasonal window,” Total Farm Marketing said today. “
The strong price action last week improves the technical picture in the front-end hog futures, but the key will be follow through this week. “October prices are challenging trend-line resistance over top recent highs, and may need more fundamental news to push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
China’s state planner announced plans to buy pork for state reserves and is encouraging local governments to buy pork for local reserves as well. “This is in an effort to support prices in the country following a sharp drop,” said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.