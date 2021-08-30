 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow through is key

Follow through is key

“Seasonally, cattle/beef prices have a tendency to work lower and we may be hitting that seasonal window,” Total Farm Marketing said today. “

The strong price action last week improves the technical picture in the front-end hog futures, but the key will be follow through this week. “October prices are challenging trend-line resistance over top recent highs, and may need more fundamental news to push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

China’s state planner announced plans to buy pork for state reserves and is encouraging local governments to buy pork for local reserves as well. “This is in an effort to support prices in the country following a sharp drop,” said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets are in a window for seasonally higher prices for a couple more weeks, Total Farm Marketing said. “Strength in boxed beef prices…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News