Food prices ‘front and center’

Food prices are front and center and the media continues carrying reports on high beef prices and most consumers are well aware of the sharp increased in all meat prices, according to The Cattle Report. Retailers have cushioned consumers from the worst peaks of prices late summer and early fall but today's prices are taking a toll on the household budgets. Inflation is front and center in the minds of all consumers.
December hogs’ strong price recovery that started mid-week ran out of gas, as prices hit resistance at the 10-day moving average, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The charts are still improved technically after the bullish “Hook” reversal posted in Wednesday’s trade, but further follow through will still be needed. Early session strength was attributed to talk of the Biden administration is considering a proposal that would allow for some processing plants to run faster chain speeds in order to increase available meat supplies.