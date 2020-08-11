Until slaughter picks up, or demand turns down, forces remain positive, The Hightower Report said this morning. “October cattle continues to trade at a strong premium to the cash market but slaughter levels continue to come in below expectations and beef demand appears to be above expectations, according to The Report.
October hog futures closed above the 100-day moving average Monday for the first time since January. “This could bring more money flow into the lean hog market,” according to Stewart-Peterson.