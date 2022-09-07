Forecasted 4th quarter supply leads cattle market

People are also reading…
The cattle market turned higher over the past few sessions as traders have viewed the supply outlook as supportive, The Hightower Report said today. Last year, fourth quarter beef production came in 127 million pounds above the third quarter, and this year it is expected to be 400 million pounds below the third quarter. “This would be the biggest third to fourth quarter drop since 2008,” The Hightower Report said.
Meanwhile, the hog market seems oversold enough and the basis wide enough to slow new selling, according to the Hightower Report today. “It may take a significant collapse in cash hogs for the futures to rationalize their extremely wide discount to the cash market,” The Report said.