 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forecasted 4th quarter supply leads cattle market

People are also reading…

The cattle market turned higher over the past few sessions as traders have viewed the supply outlook as supportive, The Hightower Report said today. Last year, fourth quarter beef production came in 127 million pounds above the third quarter, and this year it is expected to be 400 million pounds below the third quarter. “This would be the biggest third to fourth quarter drop since 2008,” The Hightower Report said.

Meanwhile, the hog market seems oversold enough and the basis wide enough to slow new selling, according to the Hightower Report today. “It may take a significant collapse in cash hogs for the futures to rationalize their extremely wide discount to the cash market,” The Report said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Last year’s fourth quarter beef production was 127 mln pounds above the third quarter production, The Hightower Report said. This year, “it is…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Weakness in the beef market has triggered weakness in the cash market over the past few weeks with beef prices down to the lowest level since…

Lean hogs

Futures markets hold a significant discount to the cash market, which should limit selling pressure, The Hightower Report said.

Slaughter pace staying strong

Beef has been slowly moving down and it is the rib and loin cuts that are dropping the most. September is not a big time for beef as consumers…

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching beef prices, “already at the lowest level since May 12,” The Hightower Report said. “This reinforces the idea that…

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures began the new month with wide ranges. The board ultimately yesterday with losses cent losses while October was the outlier, e…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News